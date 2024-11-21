;
Celebrity

A BTS concertgoer admits that she wrote Heart on the Window for Jin’s solo album Happy, realising a five-year ambition

ByLydia Koh

November 21, 2024
KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, in a heartwarming story of dreams fulfilled, X (formerly Twitter) user @itsshorelle shared her remarkable journey from being a devoted BTS fan to co-writing a song for Jin’s debut solo album, Happy. The track, Heart on the Window, featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy, has touched fans worldwide, carrying a poignant backstory.
Five years ago, @itsshorelle attended BTS’s legendary concert at Wembley Stadium, a life-changing moment. At the time, she was a university student in London, striving to establish herself as a K-pop songwriter. Although she was passionate about the genre, K-pop had yet to gain widespread recognition, and she faced scepticism about her ambitions. But that night at Wembley ignited a new resolve. Inspired by BTS’ electrifying performance and the profound connection she felt, she made a promise to herself: one day, she would write a song for them.

Fast forward to today: her dream has become a reality. Heart on the Window is now part of Jin’s album Happy, available on streaming platforms. Reflecting on her journey, @itsshorelle posted a photo of her Wembley ticket stubs alongside a heartfelt message: “I went to my first-ever BTS concert at their sold-out Wembley show. Back then, I was in my final year of university, struggling to break into the K-pop songwriting scene… I manifested writing a song for them.”

Pivotal achievement

The song’s release marks a pivotal achievement in her career, transforming her dream into a tangible success. Fans celebrated her post with an outpouring of support, commending her determination and the inspiring message her journey conveys to others chasing their dreams.

For @itsshorelle, Happy symbolizes more than an album; it represents years of dedication and the realization of a dream first imagined at a BTS concert.

Jin, also known as Kim Seok Jin, is a talented South Korean singer, songwriter, and visual member of the globally renowned boy band BTS.

