KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, in a heartwarming story of dreams fulfilled, X (formerly Twitter) user @itsshorelle shared her remarkable journey from being a devoted BTS fan to co-writing a song for Jin’s debut solo album, Happy. The track, Heart on the Window, featuring Red Velvet’s Wendy, has touched fans worldwide, carrying a poignant backstory.
Five years ago, @itsshorelle attended BTS’s legendary concert at Wembley Stadium, a life-changing moment. At the time, she was a university student in London, striving to establish herself as a K-pop songwriter. Although she was passionate about the genre, K-pop had yet to gain widespread recognition, and she faced scepticism about her ambitions. But that night at Wembley ignited a new resolve. Inspired by BTS’ electrifying performance and the profound connection she felt, she made a promise to herself: one day, she would write a song for them.