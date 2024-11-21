Fast forward to today: her dream has become a reality. Heart on the Window is now part of Jin’s album Happy, available on streaming platforms. Reflecting on her journey, @itsshorelle posted a photo of her Wembley ticket stubs alongside a heartfelt message: “I went to my first-ever BTS concert at their sold-out Wembley show. Back then, I was in my final year of university, struggling to break into the K-pop songwriting scene… I manifested writing a song for them.”

Pivotal achievement

The song’s release marks a pivotal achievement in her career, transforming her dream into a tangible success. Fans celebrated her post with an outpouring of support, commending her determination and the inspiring message her journey conveys to others chasing their dreams.

For @itsshorelle, Happy symbolizes more than an album; it represents years of dedication and the realization of a dream first imagined at a BTS concert.

Jin, also known as Kim Seok Jin, is a talented South Korean singer, songwriter, and visual member of the globally renowned boy band BTS.