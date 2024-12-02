;
Celebrity

SHINee’s Minho fit as a fiddle: 7.2% body fat and remarkable self-care habits

ByLydia Koh

December 2, 2024

KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, SHINee’s Minho delighted viewers on the Nov 1st episode of SBS’s My Little Old Boy with his remarkable self-care habits and entertaining family anecdotes.

One of the show’s highlights was the revelation of Minho’s body fat percentage—an astonishing 7.2%. This figure, just half the average for men, left the studio in awe.

Seo Jang Hoon noted, “Even professional athletes rarely achieve this,” expressing his amazement. Minho attributed this feat to his rigorous exercise regimen, which includes working out up to four times daily.

Shin Dong Yeop humorously suggested, “How about a body fat special for the moms next week?” to which Kim Jong Kook’s mother laughed, saying, “I’ll pass on measuring mine.”

Photo: Instagram/Minho

Drinking competition

Minho also talked about a special family custom: a drinking contest on New Year’s Day. He explained, “What began as a casual family gathering has evolved into a serious contest.”

He recalled one memorable “battle” where his older brother, after losing, ended up tearfully drunk. Minho admitted:

“I’ve never beaten my father. My brother and I feel terrible the next day, but my dad still goes for a workout and enjoys hangover soup.” Determined to change their luck, Minho and his brother plan to go all out on Jan 1st.

This episode offered fans a deeper look into Minho’s life, blending his self-discipline secrets with heartfelt humour.

His incredible 7.2% body fat, paired with his endearing storytelling, highlighted his growth beyond the idol spotlight. It was an unforgettable appearance, showcasing Minho’s dedication, charm, and the hard work that underpins his success.

Multi-talented

The multi-talented South Korean rapper, singer, composer, and actor Choi Min Ho is better known by his stage name, Minho. His most well-known role is as a member of the well-liked boy band SHINee, which debuted in 2008.

Minho is renowned for his strong rapping skills and charismatic stage presence. His powerful delivery and unique style significantly contributed to SHINee’s dynamic performances.

ByLydia Koh

