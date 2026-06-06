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A manager supports a distressed employee during a private office conversation (for illustration purposes only) (Nick Karean/AI-Generated)
Jobs
2 min.Read

NTUC: Singapore is looking into ways to better support workers before job losses

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Singapore is looking at ways to help workers before they lose their jobs, rather than waiting until they are already unemployed.

The decision comes as artificial intelligence (AI), automation and industry changes continue to restructure the job market. National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Deputy Secretary-General Desmond Choo said efforts are underway to identify workers at risk of job displacement and connect them with new career opportunities earlier.

Speaking after the release of recommendations from Singapore’s Economic Strategy Review (ESR), Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (June 2), Mr Choo said workers should be guided into growing sectors before layoffs occur. The goal is to reduce income disruption and make career transitions less painful.

Building “career bridges” before jobs disappear

One of the key recommendations is the creation of what the ESR calls “career bridges.” These pathways would help workers move from sectors facing disruption into industries expected to grow in the years ahead.

Healthcare is one example. As Singapore’s population ages, demand for healthcare workers is expected to remain strong. The challenge lies in helping workers from shrinking sectors move into these expanding fields.

That means identifying skills workers already have and helping them gain any additional training needed for a new role.

The recommendation is that, instead of treating unemployment as the starting point for support, policymakers explore ways to intervene much earlier. For workers, this could mean having more options available before a redundancy notice arrives.

More support for professionals and executives

The ESR also proposed stronger support for professionals, managers, and executives (PMEs) navigating career changes.

Singapore already has programmes such as the Jobseeker Support Scheme. Mr Choo suggested that support could be expanded further so that workers feel more secure when considering a move into a different industry or role, as workers may now hold several jobs across different sectors over the course of a lifetime, rather than spending decades in a single profession.

As technology changes how businesses operate, adaptability is becoming a valuable skill in itself.

Balancing business realities with worker needs

Mr Choo acknowledged that restructuring can be difficult for both employers and employees. Some companies delay restructuring because of their long-standing commitment to staff. Others make changes because business conditions leave them little choice.

The ESR recommends earlier notification of restructuring exercises, allowing unions, agencies and support organisations to work with affected workers before layoffs take place.

In addition, reducing uncertainty may help ease anxiety and give workers more time to prepare their next move.

The recommendations were developed over nine months and involved more than 7,700 stakeholders, including workers, unions and businesses.

Lifelong learning is no longer a slogan but a practical career strategy. As jobs continue to change, workers who keep upgrading their skills are likely to have more routes open to them when industries shift to meet their evolving needs.

A helping hand after job loss remains important. Helping people before that point may prove even more valuable.

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