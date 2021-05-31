95-year-old S’porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications, 19 new community cases reported

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A 95-year-old Singaporean woman has died from complications due to Covid-19 infection on May 30, announced the Ministry of Health in its daily updates.

MOH reported that the woman was confirmed positive for the virus on May 17 when she was warded at Changi General Hospital for an unrelated medical condition.

The woman had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had a history of cancer, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

Changi General Hospital has reached out to her family and is extending assistance to them, said MOH.

Her case brings Singapore’s Covid-19 death toll to 33.

On Sunday, MOH confirmed 19 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection – 14 are linked to previous cases. Among them, 11 have already been placed in quarantine.

Six imported cases were also reported, all of them placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 182 in the week before to 136 last week, said MOH.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 39 in the week before to 25 last week./TISG

