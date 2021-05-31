Home News 15-year-old believed to be the operator of Paya Lebar office unit turned...

15-year-old believed to be the operator of Paya Lebar office unit turned into

38 arrested, including four teenagers suspected of drug offences

Photo: Taken from unsplash.com

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore –A 15-year-old boy will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 for allegedly operating a .

The police are investigating 38 people aged between 14 and 39 for allegedly breaching -19 safe distancing measures in two separate incidents at illegal public entertainment outlets, the police said in a news release on Sunday (May 29).

Police conducted an operation at an industrial unit along Jalan Besar on May 16 and another at an office unit along Paya Lebar Road on May 22.

Both the venues reportedly provided public entertainment and without valid licences. equipment was also seized by the police at both units.

- Advertisement -

At the Paya Lebar unit, police found 29 people, aged between 14 and 39, drinking and socialising.

Nine people aged 20 to 27, were found drinking and socialising at the Jalan Besar unit.

Four teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested at the Paya Lebar Road unit. They will be investigated for suspected drug offences, reported Channel News Asia.

The 15-year-old is believed to have operated the Paya Lebar office unit turned into a KTV lounge. A 27-year-old is suspected to be the operator of the other unit.

- Advertisement -

“The police take a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said the police news release.

Those who fail to comply with safe distancing measures under Covid-19 regulations may be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000./TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Man says he woke up to find topless Indian man in his room

Singapore -- In a strange case of criminal trespassing, one Caleb Tay said that he woke up on Thursday (May 27) to find a topless Indian man in his room. In a Facebook post recounting the incident, Mr Tay wrote that at...
View Post
Featured News

Man wishes he were a “slightly pretty girl” able to make millions as an escort

Singapore -- A 23-year-old man wishes he were a girl. If he were "a slightly pretty girl", it would have "extremely easy to make millions", he wrote in an anonymous Facebook post on popular page NUSWhispers. “In the past, the one (sic) of...
View Post
Featured News

PSP Youth Wing talk on a ‘green and sustainable Singapore’

  Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) Youth Wing shared about the importance of sustainability in Singapore. A talk on “Building A Green & Sustainable Singapore" was held on April 24 with Mr Ku Swee Yong, CEO of International Property Advisor, and...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent