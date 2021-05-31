- Advertisement -

Singapore –A 15-year-old boy will be investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015 for allegedly operating a KTV lounge.

The police are investigating 38 people aged between 14 and 39 for allegedly breaching -19 safe distancing measures in two separate incidents at illegal public entertainment outlets, the police said in a news release on Sunday (May 29).

Police conducted an operation at an industrial unit along Jalan Besar on May 16 and another at an office unit along Paya Lebar Road on May 22.

Both the venues reportedly provided public entertainment and liquor without valid licences. Karaoke equipment was also seized by the police at both units.

At the Paya Lebar unit, police found 29 people, aged between 14 and 39, drinking and socialising.

Nine people aged 20 to 27, were found drinking and socialising at the Jalan Besar unit.

Four teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested at the Paya Lebar Road unit. They will be investigated for suspected drug offences, reported Channel News Asia.

The 15-year-old is believed to have operated the Paya Lebar office unit turned into a KTV lounge. A 27-year-old is suspected to be the operator of the other unit.

“The police take a stern view of abusive and irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures, and offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” said the police news release.

Those who fail to comply with safe distancing measures under Covid-19 regulations may be sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

The offences of providing public entertainment and supplying liquor without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to S$20,000./TISG

