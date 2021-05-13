International COVID 19 Jewel Changi Airport and passenger terminals closed to the public for two...

Jewel Changi Airport and passenger terminals closed to the public for two weeks

Airport workers will be tested for Covid-19

Left: Expansion plans for Hamad International Airport. Right: Jewel Changi Airport. Photos: Facebook and YouTube screen grabs

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Jewel Changi Airport and all the Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings will be closed to the public for 14 days from May 13 to May 27 due to a Covid-19 cluster linked to a cleaner who worked at Terminal 3.

Only passengers with air tickets and essential workers will be allowed to enter the terminals during this period.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a statement on Wednesday (May 12) that, during the closure, workers will be tested at the airport for Covid-19.

The joint statement added that: “Changi Airport remains open for air travel during this period. Passengers may also continue to be dropped off and picked up from the airport.”

- Advertisement -

Some essential services will be available and some food and beverage outlets open for them.

The airport Covid-19 cluster is now the second-largest active cluster, after the one at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The cluster emerged after an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Terminal 3 tested positive for Covid-19 on May 5.

Six people in the cluster have tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant.

Twenty-four community cases thus far have been linked to the 88-year-old cleaner, including seven announced on Wednesday.

Basement 2 of Changi Airport Terminal 3 was also closed to the public temporarily from Monday (May 10) after several of the Covid-19 cases visited outlets there. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags:
- Advertisement -
COVID 19

Covid-19: Lawrence Wong warns SG now on ‘knife’s edge’, community cases can go either way in coming weeks

Singapore—Striking a sober note in Parliament on Tuesday afternoon (May 11), Education Minister Lawrence Wong conveyed that Singapore is now at a crucial point with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think it’s very important for us to understand that we are...
View Post
Featured News

A ‘mistake’ to appoint ex-PAP minister Khaw Boon Wan chairman of new entity after SPH restructuring: netizens

Singapore – Netizens expressed concern over the news that former Cabinet minister Khaw Boon Wan will chair the board of the new not-for-profit entity following Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) restructuring. That, according to them, will be "a mistake." Minister for Communications and...
View Post
COVID 19

Viral video: Diners’ run-in with Lau Pa Sat safe-distancing officer on first day of tighter restrictions

Singapore—A video of angry patrons shouting at a safe-distancing officer at Lau Pa Sat has gone viral. The video was taken on the evening of Saturday (May 8), the day the country went back to stricter restrictions on social gatherings following an...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent