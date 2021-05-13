Jewel Changi Airport and passenger terminals closed to the public for two weeks

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Jewel Changi Airport and all the Changi Airport passenger terminal buildings will be closed to the public for 14 days from May 13 to May 27 due to a Covid-19 cluster linked to a cleaner who worked at Terminal 3.

Only passengers with air tickets and essential workers will be allowed to enter the terminals during this period.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a statement on Wednesday (May 12) that, during the closure, workers will be tested at the airport for Covid-19.

The joint statement added that: “Changi Airport remains open for air travel during this period. Passengers may also continue to be dropped off and picked up from the airport.”

Some essential services will be available and some food and beverage outlets open for them.

The airport Covid-19 cluster is now the second-largest active cluster, after the one at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

The cluster emerged after an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Terminal 3 tested positive for Covid-19 on May 5.

Six people in the cluster have tested preliminarily positive for the B1617 variant.

Twenty-four community cases thus far have been linked to the 88-year-old cleaner, including seven announced on Wednesday.

Basement 2 of Changi Airport Terminal 3 was also closed to the public temporarily from Monday (May 10) after several of the Covid-19 cases visited outlets there. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

