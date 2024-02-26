SINGAPORE: An online user recently questioned what has happened to filial piety after finding out the story of an 84-year-old man who was spotted out alone at night, allegedly waiting for his son to finish work.

Despite living with his son, he claimed not to have a room or key to the apartment.

“Last night was family reunion night,” wrote William Wan in a social media post on Sunday (Feb 25). The post featured a seated elderly man leaning on an empty table.

“There all alone sat Mr C, who is 84 years old. He told us that he leaves home every day at 7 am and cannot go home till 11 pm.

Last night, chap gomeh was no different. He said he lives with his son who is married. He is not given the key to the flat. He had to leave when his son and wife left for work. He can only go back at 11 pm.”

The post went on to give readers a deeper look into what the elderly man faces daily.

“He has no room of his own,” added Mr Wan. “He sleeps on the floor in the flat and can only bathe outside. He lives on whatever meagre savings he has. I offered to buy him dinner. He declined. I hope this is an uncommon encounter.”

Mr Wan then shared how the elderly man’s situation made him feel, saying, “I feel so sad for him… that’s no way to treat anyone, let alone a parent! What has happened to filial piety?”

Filial piety is honouring one’s parents and elderly family members. This includes loving and caring for them, as well as respecting them.

Mr Wan’s post struck a chord in the hearts of many online users. Many took to the comments section to express how heavy-hearted reading such a story made them feel.

“Read this with a heavy heart, thanks for sharing this,” said one. “I heard from a friend a similar case a few years ago and she did help that uncle.”

Another commented, “A repayment of debts comes in many forms and manners. Few humans know and accept the true root causes of one’s unhappiness, loneliness, and rejection. The suffering continues from one generation to another. Very sad.”

Still, a few considered hearing the other side of the story, with a third writing:

“Not the first time I heard this kind of story. It’s quite common ( ie old folks kept out of the house during the day) if you ask social workers.

Old gentleman might be a safety concern ie might start a fire in the house accidentally… maybe that’s why (the) son doesn’t want him to be in the house.

Son might not be able to afford daycare or the old man doesn’t want that as it curtails his freedom to meet with his friends. Should ask MSF to look into such situations… Perhaps a hangout place would help.”

