$750 Yishun small room for rent boasts ‘superior environment’ but only has space for one bed

SINGAPORE — We know that property prices went up this year, but $750 for a room that only fits a bed?

Local netizens on Reddit had a lot to say about a posting from “Xiao,” which said that a “small room for rent” is located at Blk 750 Yishun St 72.

Its other features include that it’s only a 3-minute walk to the MRT station, it’s on the second floor, and would-be renters may move in on “1th Jan 23.”

But the icing on the cake is that the room is described as having a “Superior environment” although what this means exactly is a mystery.

Where the post came from originally was not indicated by Reddit user chingchongcheng84, who posted it on r/SingaporeRaw on Sunday (Dec 11).

The Redditor captioned it rather cryptically by writing, “I would consider even if its free,” which we take to mean that he would think twice (at least) before renting such a room.

Other commenters made fun of the posting’s “interesting” wording, especially about the room having anything “superior.”

A commenter wrote, “Best part of that is SUPERIOR ENVIRONMENT.”

“1th jan bro what HAHAHAHHA,” wrote one Reddit user.

“$750 for block 750,” commented another.

Others were a bit puzzled by the poster’s caption.

The smallness of the room gave some Redditors pause.

“But $ 750 to live n sleep full time in this kind of small room is crazy,” one netizen commented.

However, another wrote that the post was “obviously… a joke.”

A more knowledgeable Redditor questioned the legality of renting out this type of room.

