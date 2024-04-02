SINGAPORE: A stunned customer took to social media after the Sliced Fish Soup Bee Hoon he ordered happened to contain no fish at all.

“Ordered Sliced Fish Soup Bee Hoon at Oasis Terrace, Punggol for my young daughter, but when I reached home – realized that there was no fish slices in the soup… just plain thick Bee Hoon!” the customer wrote.

He also posted a video of himself eating the soup with chopsticks, showing only noodles, broth, and vegetables in a bowl.

“Paid $6.50 for plain bee hoon?” A Facebook user, Tiger Heng wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Monday (April 1).

He included a screenshot of his order from the stall, showing that he paid S$6.20 for Sliced Fish Soup from (Oasis Terrace) Gourmet Paradise.

When they arrived home, it was already past 8 pm. His daughter was already crying because she was very hungry.

So his wife prepared food quickly for their child while Mr Heng drove to Oasis Terrace Punggol to show the F&B establishment that the order had been prepared without fish.

However, when he arrived, the staff “tried to argue that (Mr Heng) might have ordered minced meat”, although there was no minced meat in the soup either.

Fortunately, Mr Heng had ordered the fish soup from the Koufu app and could show the staff proof of his order.

“Got a refund after some hoo-ha,” he added.

Mr Heng also wrote that he considered how he could have been more proactive in preventing the mix-up of the order by checking on it before he left the stall.

“But my own dabao container was closed & locked by them when I bought the soup + I did not take any utensils from them so no way I could go in and dig / check the soup with my bare hands,” he wrote.

Recently, another netizen was similarly shocked when she paid $5.80 for chicken drumsticks rice with a missing drumstick.

When Ms Lina Yeo posted a photo of a takeaway container with some pieces of chicken on a bed of rice on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page last month, one netizen asked, “Where that drum?” while another looked for the “drumstick end.”

One tried to find the humour in the situation, writing that it must have been a “Spring chicken drumstick,” as spring chickens are smaller than regular ones.

“Pathetic portion !!!!!!!! It’s $5.80!” a commenter chimed in./TISG

