58-year-old dies after being struck by traffic police motorbike while crossing the road

SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old pedestrian tragically lost his life after he collided with a traffic policeman riding a motorcycle while crossing the road, yesterday (21 June).

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that they received a call for assistance at approximately 5:30pm yesterday and said that the accident took place in Hougang.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) also confirmed that it dispatched two ambulances to the scene and that SCDF paramedics administered immediate medical assistance to the injured parties before transferring them to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for further treatment.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian was already unconscious at the scene and remained in critical condition upon arrival at the hospital. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the pedestrian’s injuries proved fatal and he was pronounced dead.

The traffic policeman, on the other hand, was conscious when he was transported to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Medical personnel are currently attending to him, assessing the extent of his injuries and providing the necessary care. Updates on his condition are yet to be disclosed.

Photos capturing the aftermath of the shocking accident are circulating on WhatsApp and Telegram chatgroups. The photos, which were taken by eyewitnesses, show a helmet-wearing traffic policeman laying on his back along the curb and the pedestrian lying unconscious on a patch of grass between the road and the sidewalk.

The authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances leading to the collision. Investigations are ongoing.

