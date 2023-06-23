PSP members pose for selfie with PAP team at Nee Soon ‘followed by a quick chit-chat kopi session’

SINGAPORE: When a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) (PAP) team on the ground at Nee Soon encountered a group from the People’s Action Party, they ended up taking photos and even having a friendly kopi session together.

Mr Taufik Supan, who is part of PSP’s Central Executive Committee, wrote on Facebook that his team made “significant progress in our groundworks in Nee Soon” despite the downpour on Sunday morning (June 18).

“During the start of our activities, we unexpectedly encountered some keen passerby taking photos of me and the team. As we approached closer, to each other, I realised that it was the team from PAP,” he added.

Mr Taufik added that he decided to seize the moment and initiate “a friendly gesture and asked them for a ‘selfie’ instead, which was then followed by a quick chit-chat kopi session and group photo.”

Included in the photos is PAP Member of Parliament Ms Carrie Tan Huimin, who has been representing the Nee Soon South ward of Nee Soon GRC since 2020.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, Ms Tan, Mr Derrick Goh, Mr Louis Ng and Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim won against the PSP slate at Nee Soon GRC in the last General Election in 2020, which included Mr Taufik, 61.9 per cent to 38.1 per cent.

Nevertheless, the PSP team continues to make headway at Nee Soon.

“Throughout our walkabouts and door-to-door visits, we had meaningful conversations with the residents. Alongside the celebration of Father’s Day, it is obvious that the Presidential Election is a hot topic right now, and most people expressed their desire for a contested election rather than a walkover. How do the rest of you feel?

I would like to extend warm wishes to all Fathers on this special occasion. Happy Father’s Day!,” said Mr Taufik.

/TISG

