Worker dies after being electrocuted by wet wire while installing solar panels

SINGAPORE: The Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC) has revealed that a worker was accidentally electrocuted while installing solar panels on the roof at a worksite and was pronounced dead on the same day after being sent to hospital.

WSHC said that the incident took place last Monday (12 June). A group of workers were dispatched to install solar panels on the roof of a building when, during the installation process, one of the workers found that a wire was glowing and smoke was arising from the wire.

The worker was electrocuted after touching the wire. He was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the wires were exposed on the roof, which was drenched by rain just before the incident.

The WSHC has called on companies to prioritise the safety of their employees and thoroughly evaluate safety measures when conducting construction or maintenance work.

Employers are urged to ensure that proper safety protocols are in place, including adequate training for employees, stringent adherence to safety guidelines, and routine equipment inspections to prevent accidents from occurring in the future.

Employees are also reminded about the potential risks associated with handling equipment and components and are advised to strictly adhere to all safety protocols.

