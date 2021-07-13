5566’s Jason Hsu and wife apologise for posting a photo of daughter in sink

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Last July Taiwanese singer-actor and 5566 member Jason Hsu, 35 became a dad when his 34-year-old wife, Taiwanese model Bernice Chao welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Doreen.

The couple has been happily sharing clear snaps of their daughter on their socials which is unlike other parents who prefer to keep their children’s faces private. Most of their posts on their daughter have been well-received as Doreen is so adorable but one of their latest posts suffered a backlash.

Chao posted a photo of Doreen chilling in a filled bathroom sink as if it were a bathtub last week. In the caption, Chao explained that she was trying to wash Doreen’s hands when the toddler insisted on touching the water with her feet which somehow ended with her “taking a bath”. Hsu also posted the same shot on his socials, as reported by 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

There were fans who gushed over how cute Doreen looks but some fans feared for her safety. A fan warned that the sink may not be able to withstand the weight of both the child and the water and that it might break and injure her. When Hsu and Chao saw the comments, they quickly amended their captions to apologise for their actions, writing, “A bad example, please do not imitate. You cannot gain knowledge without experience. We’re thankful to netizens for reminding us not to let children play in the basin.”

They went on to explain that the sink may not be able to support the weight of a child, and even if it could, it might still cause damage to it.

“We feel very guilty for setting a bad example. We originally wanted to delete this post as we were worried that others might try to copy us, but after thinking it over, we decided to apologise and educate the public. We are all still learning on this journey of raising children. Thank you to everyone for your reminders and tolerance.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

- Advertisement -

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg