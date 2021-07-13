Qin Lan tapes fridge shut to avoid eating supper

- Advertisement -

Most of us struggle when it comes to late-night supper cravings. And for celebrities, it is of utmost importance to stay in shape no matter what.

Chinese actress Qin Lan, 41, knows the struggles of late-night supper craving too well. This is why she has come up with an ingenious as well as extreme method to curb her late-night cravings. Qin Lan is known not just for her acting talent but also for her looks and enviable figure, according to 8days.sg.

The actress recently took to her Weibo to share how she maintains her trim figure.

The actress posted a picture of her fridge, which appeared to be “sealed shut” with two pieces of tape, along with a handwritten note that reads: Jie jie, you can’t”.

“Yes, as a female celeb, I need to be self-disciplined… when it comes to stuff like ice cream, even thinking about [having it] for supper is a crime,” laughed Qin Lan in her caption.

Qin Lan’s post was amusing to her fans and they responded that an occasional treat once in a while would not hurt. Nevertheless, Qin Lan is still staying strong in the face of temptation, replying: I have to be a self-disciplined person.”

There were some fans who joined in to tease the actress, sharing photos of ice cream and then commenting that they would “eat some” on her behalf. It appears that the story has a happy ending in the end. Qin Lan later left a comment on her original post, writing that she’ll be eating ice cream the next day, so all she’s gotta do is to wait out the night.

Born on July 17, 1979, Qin Lan is a Chinese actress, model, and singer. She is known for her roles as Empress Fuca in Story of Yanxi Palace, Zhihua in My Fair Princess III and Mo Xiangwan in We Are All Alone.

Qin won a Golden Award in the Advertisement Model category of the 1999 National Nominate Newcomer Competition (全国推新人大赛). In February 2003, when Taiwanese writer Chiung Yao and her team were holding auditions in Beijing, Qin was selected from a pool of 200 candidates to play a new character, Chen Zhihua in the television series My Fair Princess III./TISGFollow us on Social Media

