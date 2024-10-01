SINGAPORE: Starting today, Oct 1, public healthcare subsidies in Singapore will increase, benefiting up to 1.1 million residents, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday, Sept 30.

These changes will affect a wide range of services, including community hospitals, palliative care, and advanced diagnostic services, as reported by Channel News Asia.

The percentage of subsidies for inpatient care at community hospitals will now match those at acute hospitals. Under the new framework, eligible Singaporeans will get at least 50 per cent off their bills, up from the previous 30 per cent.

The subsidy increase is linked to new criteria for the monthly per capita household income (PCHI), effective today, Oct 1, which helps decide eligibility for healthcare schemes and grants.

PCHI is determined by dividing the monthly gross household income by the number of family members in the household. From today, the threshold for each PCHI subsidy tier will be raised, with increases ranging from S$100 to S$800.

For example, the qualifying PCHI for the Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) blue card will increase from S$1,200 to S$1,500, allowing more families to get assistance. Similar changes will apply to other healthcare subsidies.

The highest level of MediShield Life and CareShield Life subsidies will now apply to those with a PCHI of up to S$1,500, up from S$1,200. For acute hospital care, the qualifying PCHI will rise from S$1,800 to S$2,100.

These updates will happen automatically, with healthcare providers and administrators adjusting subsidies for eligible Singaporeans. Existing CHAS cardholders who qualify for higher subsidies will receive new cards reflecting the changes after Oct 1.

Subsidies for palliative care services will also increase. This includes care at hospices, at home, and in day hospices. All Singaporeans will receive at least 50 per cent subsidies for palliative care, regardless of their monthly PCHI.

The qualifying PCHI will rise from S$800 to S$2,100 for those eligible for the highest subsidies.

MOH said these increases will make palliative care more affordable while helping providers meet the demand for services, especially for patients who prefer to spend their final days at home.

More changes are planned for later in the year. From Dec 1, the list of subsidised diagnostic services at community hospitals will be expanded “progressively”, said MOH.

Over time, it will match the range of services available at acute hospitals, including advanced diagnostic services like CT and MRI scans. The plan for increased subsidies was introduced earlier this year during the Budget by then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

According to Mr Wong, these adjustments will cost the government an additional S$300 million annually. /TISG

