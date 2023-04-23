3 injured in four-vehicle collision along CTE involving hearse

SINGAPORE: Three people were reportedly sent to the hospital after four vehicles collided along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Thursday (20 Apr). Photos of the accident circulating online show that a hearse may have been involved in the collision.

The police have reported that the accident occurred around 12pm along the CTE, towards Seletar Expressway (SLE), before the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 exit. The accident involved two lorries, a van and a bus.

A 29-year-old lorry driver and his two male passengers, aged 36 and 37, were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment.

Photos circulating online show that the van involved in the accident could have been a hearse. The glass window at the rear of the van appears to be shattered, while the body of the van looks dented in the photos taken by eyewitnesses.

The police have said that investigations are still ongoing.

