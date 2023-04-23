NUS students leave their laptops overnight to “chope” seats in library

SINGAPORE: A NUS student took to TikTok to share the various items that students leave unattended and in disarray to save themselves a seat in the university’s library, leading netizens to question the librarian’s negligence and the student’s lack of consideration for others.

Level 6 of NUS Central Library provides students a conducive environment with large tables and individual booths for focused study sessions. However, some students have been hogging the seats by leaving their belongings behind for extended periods, causing other students to be left without a spot.

These items range from small belongings such as pencil cases, snacks, water bottles, mugs and jackets to much more valuable items such as laptops and iPads.

“Is it illegal to just take one macbook away,” commented a user, to which another replied, “Can just dapao everything on the desk.”

According to the student who posted the TikTok, some items have been left there for over a week, and at times, the items accumulate further.

“Everyday they accumulate more and more items,” she wrote in the comments.

“It’s been there for a whole week and yesterday when I went there he didn’t even come to study from 9-7pm,” reported a fellow NUS student.

Some netizens were appalled by the lack of common courtesy when using school amenities meant for all students and called such behaviour “disgusting” and “shameless”. In contrast, others wondered why the library staff had not taken action yet.

“The librarians don’t enforce any decorum in here?” questioned a user in the comments.

“The staff never clear the table meh,” asked another.

“Should close the library and not have it open for 24/7. Not sure why the school allow this kind of unhealthy mugging,” suggested a user.

Many people in the comments suggested that the students should not let hoarding deter them from using the tables and that they should remove the items and proceed.

“Would’ve just sat there and put all the things on the floor if I needed more space,” commented someone.

”Just throw it away and take over the seat,” suggested another person.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to NUS for comment but has yet to receive a response.

