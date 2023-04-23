4 motorcyclists sent to hospital after major accident along CTE

SINGAPORE: A collision along the Central Expressway (CTE) yesterday (20 Apr) saw four motorcyclists being sent to a hospital after crashing into two cars.

The Singapore Police Force responded to the inquiry of “8 Vision News Network” and said that the police received a report at around 7:15 this morning, referring to a traffic accident on the Central Expressway leading to the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 7 am near the Moulmein Road exit of the CTE, leading to the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). A 25-year-old female rider and three male riders aged between 28 and 43 were conveyed to the hospital in a conscious state.

A 43-year-old male driver and a 33-year-old female driver are reportedly assisting the police in their probe.

The accident caused a traffic jam in the morning peak hours, with heavy congestion stretching over seven kilometres at one point. Passengers on an express bus to Orchard Road told the press it took them an hour to arrive due to the severe traffic jam.

Investigations are ongoing.

