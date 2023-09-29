Taxi driver thanks fellow cabbie for taking his son home after accident

SINGAPORE: Appreciation is pouring in for a good Samaritan online after a taxi driver, Joseph Chua, expressed deep gratitude online to a fellow ComfortDelGro taxi driver who came to his aid after he was involved in a car accident yesterday morning (28 Sept).

The incident occurred around 8am as Mr Chua headed towards Sembawang along Yishun. The accident resulted in the bumper of Chua’s taxi becoming dislodged, leaving him stranded at the scene with his young son.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Mr Chua shared his ordeal. He extended his heartfelt appreciation to the unknown ComfortDelGro taxi driver who selflessly offered assistance during his time of need. Alongside the post, he attached a photo that vividly portrayed the damage sustained by his vehicle.

Mr Chua recounted that amid the chaotic situation following the accident, he inadvertently forgot to record the license plate number of the compassionate good Samaritan who had come to his aid. Fearing that he might never have the chance to properly thank the person, he turned to social media to convey his gratitude and hope that the anonymous driver would eventually see his message.

The heartfelt post swiftly gained attention and engagement from the online community, with numerous netizens commending the kindness displayed by the kindhearted taxi driver.

The heartwarming story serves as a poignant reminder of the everyday heroes who extend a helping hand to those in distress. While the identity of the good Samaritan remains a mystery, their actions serve as a testament to the strength of community spirit and the power of small acts of kindness that can make a big difference in people’s lives.