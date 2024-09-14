Home News

3 in 5 Singaporeans say they would pay S$3-S$4 for a kaya toast set

ByAnna Maria Romero

September 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: Following news of higher prices for kaya toast sets, the majority of Singaporeans who participated in a poll said that they would only pay between S$3 and S$4 for a kaya toast set.

On Aug 22, photos of a menu reportedly from Toast Box, a popular food and beverage chain, appeared online.

In one photo shared on Reddit, a user on the platform wrote, “Toast Box set now costs $7.40. Ridiculous.”

A few days later, another Reddit user shared a photo, allegedly from the Marina Bay Sands outlet of Toast Box, that showed a kaya toast set that cost S$8.20.

The set usually has traditional kaya toast with two medium-boiled eggs and a medium coffee or tea.

In response to queries from The Independent Singapore, a Toast Box representative confirmed that its pricing is influenced by a number of factors, including rental expenses, ingredients, and operational costs.

The company added that these vary based on the location of their outlets, and added that Toast Box “deeply values” its customers and appreciates “their continued support and understanding”.

See also  ‘Toast Box gonna bankrupt us peasants…’ — High prices of laksa, curry, shock netizens

Read related: $7.40 for kaya toast set deemed “ridiculous” by Singaporeans online

In January, 8days pointed out in an article comparing kaya butter toast sets in five cafes in Jurong that Toast Box and Ya Kun Kaya Toast were the only eateries that offered kaya butter toast sets priced above S$6.

Many Singaporeans appear to believe that these prices are too high.

In a survey from answers.sg whose results were posted in MustShareNews, 87.6 per cent of respondents set the price cap for kaya toast at S$5.

In answer to the question, how much would you pay for a kaya toast set

  • 59.8 per cent said they would pay between S$3 and S$4
  • 27.8 per cent said they would pay between S$4 and S$5
  • 8.2 per cent said they would pay between S$5 and S$6
  • 4.2 per cent said they would pay between S$6 and S$8.

In December 2023, a shocked Reddit user showed how the prices at Ya Kun Kaya Toast had gone up by a whopping 31 per cent from January 2021.

See also  Man calls his $5.70 cai png - with one meat and 2 vegetable dishes - 'profiteeringly exorbitant'

At that time, Ya Kun Kaya Toast Set A, the chain’s simplest set meal, cost S$4.80. As of April 2022, the price of Set A had gone up to S$5.60, and by December 2023, to S$6.30.  /TISG

Read also: S$8.20 for kaya toast set? — Netizen shocked at price, but Singaporeans tell him it’s normal at MBS

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Chinese tourists compare Singapore unfavourably with China

September 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singaporean seeks help online as neighbour keeps smoking at the stairwell

September 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

SMS impersonation scam alert: Singapore Customs warns the public about SMS from “S.G. Customs” sent out by scammers

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

“DNA Lover” car romantic scene between Jung In Sun and Choi Siwon captivates audience

September 14, 2024 Lydia Koh
Technology

Malaysia’s tech sector unlikely to be affected by US election results, says minister

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Potential rate cuts could boost Singapore Reits, analyst says

September 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.