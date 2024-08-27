SINGAPORE: After Reddit users found a kaya toast set with the price of S$7.40 to be “ridiculous,” here comes another one with an even higher price of S$8.20.

On Monday morning (Aug 26), one user posted on Reddit Singapore a photo of the menu from Toast Box, allegedly taken at Marina Bay Sands. It shows that the traditional kaya toast set, which comes with two medium-boiled eggs and a medium coffee or tea, costs S$8.20.

In January, according to a report from 8days, a staff member confirmed that the Traditional Kaya Toast Set had gone up from $6 to $6.20 at the chain’s Jurong branch.

This was already considered a high price for the set, with 8days pointing out that only Toast Box and Ya Kun Kaya Toast had kaya butter toast sets priced more than S$6.

And on Thursday last week (Aug 22), a Reddit user posted an alleged photo of a Toast Box where the kaya toast set cost S$7.40.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Toast Box for further comment or clarification. However, commenters pointed out that prices at MBS are often substantially higher than in most other places in Singapore.

Another wrote that MBS is most often where tourists go, and its eateries, even its food court, are rarely frequented by Singaporeans.

“I was at the MBS food court. I think the cheapest dish was $8. The average was around 12 bucks. This Kaya set seems ok compared to that,” another opined.

“Rent high, price high,” one wrote succinctly, while others added that anyone who goes to MBS needs to be ready for high prices and not complain when they encounter them.

Other Singaporeans said restaurants at MBS have bottled water costing an eye-watering S$9, and a can of Coke sells for S$8. Another Reddit user got salty, listing the prices of the ingredients for kaya toast and suggesting that people simply make their own at home.

One commenter compared it to the price of orange juice at vending machines. The closer one gets to the central business district or tourist areas, the more prices can go up from S$2 to S$3, a 50 per cent markup.

Nevertheless, a Reddit user who wrote that prices are rising everywhere chimed in to say, “One toast set is more than $15 in Australia. One kopi is $6. Portion is less with 1 egg only.” /TISG

UPDATE: 27 Aug 2024

A spokesperson from Toast Box clarified the matter with the below statement:

“Our pricing variation is influenced by factors such as rental expenses, ingredient, and operational costs. These vary according to outlet location. We deeply value our customers and appreciate their continued support and understanding.”

