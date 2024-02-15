SINGAPORE: In the wake of the Chinese New Year public holidays, 24-hour clinics across Singapore have reported a significant uptick in patient visits, with a notable 10 per cent spike compared to regular days.

The surge is attributed to an array of health issues arising from the festive indulgences, including heavier foods and increased social gatherings.

Unihealth, a medical group operating three 24-hour clinics, told 8World that patient numbers at the Toa Payoh branch rose sharply during the Chinese New Year holiday.

On Chinese New Year’s Eve, 144 individuals sought treatment and over 100 on the first day of the new year.

Doctors at Unihealth highlighted an approximately 10 per cent increase in cases of upper respiratory tract infections, influenza, and acute gastroenteritis.

Indigestion, flatulence, and diarrhoea due to excessive consumption of greasy foods during the festive period were cited as common issues.

Disturbed eating habits during the celebrations contribute to indigestion, leading to an influx of cases after the second or third day of the Chinese New Year.

Unihealth doctors emphasized that some patients reported fatigue, headaches, and joint tightness, potentially linked to insufficient rest.

A representative from Unihealth cautioned, “There are many respiratory symptoms caused by viral infections and influenza. Many patients have acute gastroenteritis, acid reflux, or digestive-related cases.

Colds, fevers, coughs, and sore throats may result from increased social activities and larger gatherings during the Spring Festival.”

Minmed Medical Group, which oversees 26 clinics, also observed a notable surge in patients during the Chinese New Year period. At their 24-hour clinic in Jurong Point, patient numbers surpassed 90 on Chinese New Year’s Eve and the third day of the New Year, marking a 50 per cent increase from their regular daily visits.

A representative from Minmed acknowledged the rise in doctor visits, telling 8World, “There has indeed been an increase in the number of people seeking doctors or receiving remote medical consultations.

Overeating during the New Year and excessive alcohol consumption were identified as contributing factors leading to acid reflux or stomach discomfort.”

As the festive season continues, health experts advise the public to exercise caution, practice moderation in eating and drinking, and prioritize adequate rest to ensure a healthy start to the Chinese New Year.