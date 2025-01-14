CHINA: A Chinese man’s emotional journey to reunite with his birth family has taken a shocking turn, as he recently learned that the man he believed to be his father for over 16 years was not related to him at all.

According to the latest South China Morning Post report, Wang Gang, 41, had been raised in seven foster families after being separated from his biological parents as a child.

Years of searching and joyous reunion turned sour

At just 13, he began supporting himself financially and, by the time he was 25, made the decision to search for his birth family. His quest led him to a foster family in Shandong province, where he met a man named Hou, who claimed to be his biological father.

In front of reporters, Hou presented a childhood photo of Wang and spoke of their reunion with joy.

However, in December 2024, Wang’s world was turned upside down when he took Hou to the hospital for a check-up. A DNA test revealed that Hou was not his biological father, a revelation that has left Wang both bewildered and deeply hurt.

Despite Wang’s repeated requests for a DNA test over the years, Hou had always refused, claiming it was too inconvenient. Wang had accepted their connection, convinced by their shared blood type, and did not want to jeopardize the relationship they had built.

A betrayal that shattered trust

When Wang confronted Hou about the deception, the response was initially evasive.

Hou hung up the phone on him, later explaining that he had lied because he believed Wang was “poor without parents” and he wanted to provide him with a sense of family.

Wang, however, rejected this explanation, feeling betrayed after years of what he believed was a genuine reunion.

Now, Wang is considering restarting his search for his true birth family and is even contemplating involving the police to investigate whether Hou might be connected to human trafficking.

Many social media users have expressed outrage, condemning Hou for wasting 16 years of Wang’s life, with some speculating that Hou may have impersonated Wang’s father to secure future support from him.

China has been making significant strides in addressing human trafficking, with efforts such as the 2021 “Campaign Reunite,” which successfully helped many families reconnect with long-lost children.

With this context, Wang’s search for answers has become even more crucial, as his chances of finding his real family may now be diminished.

