Four Singaporeans among 2,700 human trafficking victims rescued by Philippines police

SINGAPORE: In a breakthrough, the Philippine police have successfully rescued more than 2,700 victims of human trafficking in an operation that took place on June 26. Among the victims were four Singaporean nationals who had fallen prey to an elaborate scam promising employment in an online casino.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Singapore has confirmed that the Singapore Embassy in Manila has reached out to the affected Singaporeans to provide necessary consular assistance.

The operation, conducted by the Philippine police, targeted a widespread human trafficking network that had deceived individuals from 16 different countries and regions.

The victims were lured to the Philippines through deceptive job advertisements posted on Facebook, promising lucrative employment opportunities in the online casino industry. Once in the country, they were subjected to various forms of exploitation and abuse.

Thanks to the swift action of the Philippine authorities, more than 2,700 victims, including the four Singaporeans, were rescued from their captors. About 1,500 victims were Filipinos while about 1,000 victims hailed from countries such as China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia, among others.

The operation not only exposed the extent of the human trafficking problem but also highlighted the dangers of online scams targeting vulnerable individuals seeking employment opportunities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Singapore has expressed its gratitude for the efforts made by the Philippines authorities in rescuing the victims. The swift response and successful operation have not only saved lives but have also served as a significant blow to the human trafficking syndicates operating in the region.

MFA has encouraged any other Singaporeans residing in the Philippines who require consular assistance to reach out to the Singapore Embassy in Manila at +63 917 860 4740. Alternatively, they can contact the MFA directly at +65 6379 8800/8855. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg