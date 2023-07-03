‘Hey sis, have you tried living in Yishun? It’s great’ Commenters tease expat who loves living in Sentosa

SINGAPORE: After a the TikTok from an expat woman listing the things she loves about living in Sentosa went viral, some commenters teased her about Singapore’s other “great” places to live, such as Yishun.

Ms Tammy Peacock, aka @the_sleep_godess on TikTok, posted a minute-long clip on June 28 that showed “a few reasons why we love living in Sentosa” that made many mouths water.

“We cycle everywhere, we live next to the ocean. The roads are super quiet and everything’s pedestrianized.

The bus drivers are super friendly and there’s a free bus service around the island,” she begins the video by saying.

She also said that they also appreciate the marina and looking at the yachts, there are “great restaurant options—Thai, Mexican, Greek… and a good coffee shop.”

She also mentioned that they have their own grocery, a residents-only playground that’s “super safe,” condo pools and fountains.

The video ends with Ms Peacock saying, “All the restaurant staff help me out on the daily with my children,” showing a waiter patiently and gently wiping the face of her toddler after a meal.

Her clip has gone viral on TikTok, getting over 363,000 views in the four days since it was posted.

Many commenters have thanked her for sharing what indeed is a lovely place to live.

“I didn’t know it was an ENTIRE ESTATE. Thank you for sharing bc I literally won’t be able to afford living there, not in this lifetime,” wrote one.

“This is my dream,” another chimed in.

Then there were others, however, who seemed to take it upon themselves to suggest that not all of Singapore is like Sentosa.

“Hey sis have you tried living in yishun its great,” one quipped.

Another wrote, “I love living in HDB because I have many neighbours ,old folks talking loud loud in the morning . I live next to lakeside Park.”

“i live in clementi. i have clementi mall and jurong east,” a netizen added.

“I live in Pasir Ris. The plane is just nearby. Sea view. Supermarket is downstairs. MRT is a just nearby too.🤣🤣,” contributed another.

/TISG

