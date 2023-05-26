‘The market is insane at the moment,’ says expat in SG crowdsourcing for help as she’s about to be homeless in 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: “So, I’m going to be homeless in Singapore in about two weeks,” a South African woman who’s been in the country for eight years said in a TikTok on Tuesday (May 23).

While acknowledging social media as her last resort, she asked for help nevertheless with finding a place to stay, adding that she hopes “this reaches the right person that can help me.”

Ms Mari Coetsee, who goes by @intheworldofmari on TikTok, had been staying in her last apartment for two years when her lease ended, which drove her to temporarily stay with a friend, as the landlord said no to a short one to two-month extension.

She added that she needs to stay in the country for just a few more weeks while waiting for a visa.

Ms Coetsee is now in need of a place to stay for around six weeks, although she knows that usually, flats in Singapore are rented out for at least three months. And AirBnB is out of the question, as they’re illegal in the country.

The alternatives—a serviced apartment or even a hotel could cost her as much as $8,000— too expensive for her.

“It has just been ridiculous. The market is insane at the moment,” Ms Coetsee said.

“It’s absolutely insane. It’s mental.”

And to complicate matters, she has a dog—a maltipoo—so the place she gets needs to be able to house both her and her little dog too.

“Of course, I know that is not an easy task. Anyone with a room available, anyone that knows anything that can help me, please just reach out. I’m so tired. Hopefully the power of social media can help out.”

Ms Coetsee added that one other option would be for her to get a room and for her dog to be housed elsewhere.

“Anything, please. Power of social media please help out.”

In a follow-up to her video, she said she was overwhelmed with the response she got from people who reached out to help.

She has some viewings up ahead for potential places and thanked everyone who helped her.

“I feel a lot better today than yesterday…but it’s still a crappy situation right now in Singapore with housing at the moment,” Ms Coetsee said.

