120 evacuated and 5 taken to hospital after North Bridge Road HDB

Fire in seventh-floor unit

Photo: FB/Denise Phua

Singapore — Five people were conveyed to the hospital after an HDB flat in North Bridge Unit caught on Saturday (Jun 12).

The fire took place in a seventh-floor unit in the Housing Board block and was extinguished using a water jet.

About 120 people were evacuated from the sixth to 10th floors of the block by the police.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 8 at about 10.15 pm.

The SCDF added that four people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital and one person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jalan Besar GRC MP Denise Phua wrote: “Almost everything in the flat burnt. Thank God no serious injury”.

She added: “HDB Sims Drive Rental expediently put up (shocked) resident in a nearby replacement rental flat.

“After settling them at the new empty flat (thanks to HDB), we bought and delivered some essentials such as pails , makan, fan, kettle etc for family from a 24-hour supermarket,” Ms Phua wrote. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

