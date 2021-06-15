Man who pretended to be ‘sugar mummy’ gets 10 months jail for sex with boy, 17

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A 26-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months’ jail on Monday (June 14) for having procured the sexual services of a 17-year-old boy.

The man, Muhammad AL-Masfuiin Mushin, pretended to be a “sugar mummy” in order to entice the boy to come to his apartment.

He pleaded guilty in court to one count of obtaining the sexual service of a minor under 18.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, had been forced to leave home by his own mother on June 16, 2019.

He was looking for a way to support himself and placed an ad online, which was answered by AL-Masfuiin posing as a woman.

The boy’s ad on the free classifieds platform Locanto was entitled Toyboy Fantasy Satisfies you-18.” In the ad, he said he was searching for a “sugar mummy” who could engage his sexual services for a fee, and posted his photos and cellphone number, according to Yahoo Singapore.

AL-Masfuiin said he was a female when he answered the ad, telling the boy, “I’m looking for a young boy to be my sex slave.”

He then asked for more photos as well as his body measurements.

The boy told him his age, and said that he needed money because his mother had kicked him out.

Whilst still pretending to be a woman, AL-Masfuiin said he wanted a threesome with the boy and “her boyfriend.”

The boy agreed to this for the price of S$250 per meet-up.

On June 17, 2019, the boy reached out to AL-Masfuiin, still thinking that AL-Masfuiin was a woman. The boy asked him if they could meet.

AL-Masfuiin, who knew the boy was homeless, told the boy he could stay at “her boyfriend’s place”, adding that “her boyfriend” would send a car for him. He added in a text that the boy was expected to perform sexual services on the “boyfriend.”

The boy asked if the would-be “sugar mummy” was also coming over for sex.

The man answered that she might not, but that “my boyfriend will tell me if you did a great job at sex”.

After the boy arrived at AL-Masfuiin’s home at around 1 o’clock on the morning of June 18, AL-Masfuiin told him to shower while he masturbated in the living room.

The man then had sex with the boy. According to Yahoo, the boy resisted the man’s advances but was overpowered by him.

After the sexual acts, the boy fell asleep.

When he woke up the next morning he asked AL-Masfuiin for money so he could go to work, and the man gave him S$50.

On that day, a policeman encountered the boy at Toa Payoh Central.

The police found messages on the boy’s phone that pertained to the sexual services he was providing AL-Masfuiin, which led to the investigation and the latter’s arrest that followed.

For procuring the sexual services of a minor, AL-Masfuiin could have been jailed for as long as seven years, fined, or both.

/TISG

