11yo boy becomes Shopee seller to earn money to get a smartphone for his online studies

Kuala Lumpur — After receiving the wrong item ordered, a Shopee customer tried complaining to the seller, only to discover that he was an 11-year-old boy trying to earn money for online study necessities.

Umar Al-Khattab and his initiative to raise enough funds for a smartphone so that he wouldn’t miss his online studies has gone viral on social media.

It began with one of his customers who shared a Facebook post, thinking he was scammed because the LED ring light he had ordered from Shopee arrived in the wrong size.

The customer then raised the concern to the Shopee seller and noted that he even had trouble deciphering the size and did not know what “10 by 10” meant.

The seller apologised and said he was only a young boy still learning the ropes of the platform and online selling.

Touched by the discovery, the customer included the link to the boy’s Shopee business on his post to request support.

In the past nine days since becoming a Shopee seller, Umar has sold about 300 orders, he told Malay Mail.

He sells various items in his shop, including LED lights, stationary, portable fans, and watches.

Umar thanked netizens who have supported his business, adding that he has learned a lot since he started.

“I’ve learnt how to talk to customers, and I’ve learned how to properly manage my shop by bringing in new products,” he said.

“I’ve also learnt how to deal with problems when they arise. For example, when I delivered the wrong item or the wrong size, I call up the customer and apologise while explaining to them my mistake.”

Umar got the idea to sell online after overhearing his father’s friend explain the process amongst themselves.

It was reported that the initiative had reached companies who asked Umar to be their dropship seller.

However, Umar’s mother advised him to take it slow and learn the basics first.

She noted that her son was raising money to buy a new smartphone so that he would not miss any more of his online classes.

Umar, the fourth of five siblings, would take turns sharing the limited number of devices amongst them for their studies.

“Umar loves to watch and learn. He will spend his time on YouTube learning how to handle business on online shopping platforms like Shopee and Lazada,” said Umar’s father.

“Basically, it’s a one-man show. He decides which product to put in, he’ll decide the price, and he will constantly update his social media about them.”

Umar shared that he aims to be a successful entrepreneur when he grows up. /TISG

