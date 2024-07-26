MALAYSIA: After a video of a man putting RON95 into a black Honda with non-Malaysian license plates on July 19 spread on social media, authorities in Kuala Lumpur are investigating the matter, having seized payment receipts, CCTV recordings, and business documents from the station.

The Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) identified the petrol station owner earlier this week, according to news outlets. CCTV footage showed that the man made a cash payment of RM100 (S$28.81) and filled up RON95 petrol worth RM45 (S$12.95). He was then given the change for his payment.

RON95 is heavily subsidised by the government of Malaysia and foreigners are not allowed to purchase it.

The petrol station has been found to be in violation of Section 21 of Malaysia’s Supply Control Act 1961, reported Berita on July 22.

The video of the man taking RON95 petrol was shared on Facebook and TikTok, including on the Engear TV account. It appears to have been taken by the driver who was behind the back Honda at the petrol station, located at Penchala Link (West Bound), Plaza Tol Penchala, 60000 Kuala Lumpur.

The man, dressed in a red long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, took fuel from the station at shortly past 5:00 pm last Friday (July 19). By July 21, officials investigated the matter by conducting an inspection at the site.

The New Straits Times noted that neither the pump attendant and cashier on duty issued any warning to the man, nor did they prevent him from taking RON95 petrol.

Individuals who are found guilty of selling RON95 to foreigners may be slapped with a fine of not more than RM1 million (S$288,134) or jailed for a maximum of three years for the first offence. If they re-offend, they could be fined as much as RM3 million (S$864,212) and be sent to jail for up to five years.

Businesses, however, could be made to pay as much as RM2 million (S$576,155) for the first offence and up to RM5 million (S$1,440,387) for repeat offences.

Authorities have urged the public to report this type of misconduct before they go viral in order to avoid hampering their investigations.

S. Jegan, the director for Penang Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry, said that more aggressive monitoring at petrol stations, especially near state borders, will be carried out in order to prevent sales of subsidised fuel to non-Malaysians. /TISG

