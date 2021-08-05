Family gets Covid-19 Delta variant after visiting clinic for routine check-up

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — A routine check-up for a family in Malaysia resulted in the family members getting infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Madam Fiari Suhaimi, 35, and her five-year-old son visited a clinic in Kuala Lumpur in Jun for a routine check-up.

She thought initially that the clinic had safe management measures in place to prevent Covid-19 transmissions.

However, they later discovered that they were placed in the same waiting room with a family who later tested positive for Covid-19.

A few days later, Mdm Fiari, her son and her husband tested positive for the Delta variant of the virus.

“We were waiting for our turn at a clinic when a family of four came out of the consultation room. We continued waiting in the same area as them for about 15 minutes before my son was called in,” said Mdm Fiari in a Straits Times report on Wednesday (Aug 4).

“We returned to the waiting area after that. That’s when we heard the nurse casually telling the family that they had all tested positive and were to self-quarantine at home. I was horrified.”

The mother expected the clinic to have protocols such as regularly sanitising premises and separating Covid-19-positive patients from others.

Malaysia is currently battling an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which has been detected in almost every state.

On Aug 4, it reported a new daily record of 19,819 cases, the highest since the pandemic began. The country also confirmed a record daily death toll with 257 patients passing away due to Covid-19 complications.

On Jul 31, an anti-Malaysian government protest comprised of hundreds of black-clad members of the public was held.

It was reported that the protest was the first sizeable demonstration in Malaysia since the pandemic hit.

Despite an ongoing ban on public gatherings under Covid-19 curbs, protestors took to the streets to express anger towards the government’s response to the virus outbreak.

Some of the banners protestors displayed read, “We die in treason, come out and fight.”

Police officers were spotted standing guard along Independence Square, where protestors gathered.

Protestor, Karmun Loh, said, “If this government really wants to listen to the voice of the people, they won’t threaten or arrest them.”

“We fight because while the people are suffering, this government is busy playing politics. This government is busy violating the SOP of Covid-19 restriction rules. They are crippling the economy and are also destroying our country’s democracy.” /TISG

