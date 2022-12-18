$1.29M Bukit Timah maisonette sold this month is the most expensive executive HDB flat in SG

SINGAPORE: It seems that property prices continue to climb this year, with the most expensive executive HDB flat in Singapore sold just this month.

The flat in question is an executive maisonette HDB flat at 3 Toh Yi Drive in Bukit Timah, which sold for a cool S$1,290,800 earlier this month

Singapore-based real estate portal 99.co says that the property is not only the most expensive HDB resale flat in Bukit Timah but perhaps more significantly, it is the priciest executive HDB flat in Singapore.

The property is described by the site as a low-floor (1st to 3rd-floor range), 1,615-square-foot executive maisonette, which means it sold at $799 per square foot.

99.co also noted that there have been three other flats at Bukit Timah whose resale price was $1.288 million, including a 1,572-sqft executive maisonette in 6 Toh Yi Drive, which holds the record price per square foot at $814.

But as for the new record-holder, it was finished on Aug 1, 1988, and has 64 years and 8 months left on its lease.

The property certainly has an enviable location, with its close proximity of less than half a kilometre from the Downtown Line at Beauty World MRT station, which is only around a 6-minute walk.

This also makes it close to Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Beauty World Centre, Beauty World Plaza, and Cheong Chin Nam Road.

“The block is just adjacent to the Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre and Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School. A short drive out is where the junctions of PIE and BKE meet, served by the Anak Bukit Flyover and Jalan Jurong Kechil. Across this junction is Bukit Timah Plaza,” 99.co added.

In July, a Hougang Central flat sold for S$1.073 million, another example of the notable rise in public housing prices.

The flat is a single-floor HDB Executive Apartment, measuring 1,485 sq ft and was built in 1999.

This is the first among the non-mature estates in Hougang that sold for over a million dollars, reported 99.co at the time, quoting Propnex agent Kum Soon Ho as saying that the Executive Apartment had only been on the market for less than one month.

/TISG

