Nearly 35,000 sign petition seeking justice for cat thrown from 22nd floor of Boon Lay Ave HDB block

After a boy was caught on a CCTV camera throwing a community cat off a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block at Boon Lay Avenue, a petition was circulated seeking justice for the animal.

The video of the boy’s act was shared on Facebook on Thursday (Dec 15), and said that the cat had been thrown off the 22nd floor of Block 186 Boon Lay Avenue.

It showed a black cat walking out of the elevator, followed by the boy. He was then seen lifting the animal and then throwing it over the ledge before a loud noise was heard shortly afterward.

The cat did not survive its fall from the building, but died of the injuries it sustained.

On Friday (Dec 16), the police confirmed that a report has been filed over the incident and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) has said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, CNA reported.

On change.org, the petition “Justice for the cat being thrown from 22nd floor of Blk 186 Boon Lay Avenue” has gained traction quickly, getting almost 35,000 signatures by the afternoon of Dec 17, a mere two days after its posting.

“Cat killer in Boon Lay. Brought old docile community cat up to the 22nd floor and threw it to its death. In the original video that has since been deleted, a loud bang was heard shortly after the cat was flung over.

What kind of monsters are we living with???,” wrote the petitioner, a Ms Nadya Im.

One of the signatories is calling for stricter laws regarding animal cruelty.

“We need tighter laws on animal cruelty no matter if the perpetrators are children or adults. From his furtive behaviour, this kid obviously is VERY much aware of his actions. No I don’t care if he is a child. He is obviously old enough to know better. There are consequences to your actions and he needs to know this.”

Another wrote that she believes “Being a child doesn’t excuse the crime.”

“I hope this kid gets the help he needs or more senseless violence will continue,” wrote a signatory, adding that the boy’s parents should also be held to account.

“Authorities please don’t just sweep the matter under the carpet, we want to see what actions are being taken!,” another appealed.

