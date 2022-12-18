Netizens condemn maid who cut her own neck to stage break-in after stealing from employer & fellow maid

Using a pair of scissors, a helper Gonzales Amor Coy, 45, cut herself on the neck and told the police that a man had broken into the home to steal her employer’s valuables. The Filipina helper had worked for her employer since February 2019.

This year, after having bought the scissors as well as a screwdriver, Gonzales planned the theft, taking the drawer key where the employer kept the valuables on the night of Oct 7. The maid proceeded to take the valuables and hide them. Three days later, she staged the break-in.

However, the police found during the course of investigations that she was responsible for the crime, thanks to the K-9 sniffer dog that had traced the scissors back to Gonzales’ hands. When confronted by the police, Gonzales admitted to having committed the theft and staged the break-in.

She received a 10-month jail sentence on Thursday (Dec 15) after pleading guilty to one count each of giving false information to the police and theft in dwelling. An additional theft charge was taken into consideration for her sentencing.

The helper has a history of stealing, having stolen from another maid she worked with in her employer’s home, taking $350 from the other woman, The Straits Times reported. The other maid had given her valuables to their employer for safekeeping. Along with the employer’s mother’s valuables, the maid’s valuables were also kept by the employer in a locked drawer in the master bedroom, where Gonzales slept.

Netizens commenting on the ST story condemned Gonzales.

“She really spoiled the good name of many hardworking helpers here. Now when an employer doesn’t trust their helpers, blame it on your own kind,” wrote one netizen.

Others praised the police, especially the K-9 team that had helped uncover the maid’s wrongdoing.

“You just only embarrassed yourself and your family back home,” was another comment.

