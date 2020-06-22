The first thing Pritam Singh did in Phase 2 was visit recovering Low Thia Khiang at home

- Advertisement -

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh revealed that the first thing he did when Singapore entered its second phase of re-opening on Friday (19 June) was visit Low Thia Khiang at his home.

Mr Low, who is the WP’s immediate past secretary-general, suffered a head injury after having a bad fall at his home on 30 April. The veteran politician was warded in the intensive care unit at Khoo Teck Puat General Hospital for five days before he was moved to a general ward. He was discharged on 21 May and is presently on hospitalisation leave.

Mr Low was the first thing on Mr Pritam’s mind when the Government fast-tracked the re-opening of Singapore and eased more safe distancing restrictions on Friday. Revealing that he could only check in on his predecessor via phone calls before Friday, Mr Pritam shared on Facebook:

“I visited Mr Low at his home this evening to see how he was doing after his bad fall in April. I had to speak to him over the phone before this as the enhanced circuit breaker prevented me from visiting him earlier.”

Mr Pritam added that Mr Low is recovering well but has been told to take it slow by his doctors. Sharing that Mr Low is sticking to doctor’s orders, Mr Pritam said that the longtime MP is thankful for the words of support that have poured in since he became injured:

“Mr Low is recovering steadily, but as advised by doctors, has been told not to rush his recovery. For a man of his drive and sense of purpose, I can imagine this advice is difficult for him to abide by! But in view of the seriousness of his injuries, he is sticking to the doctor’s orders. Mr Low is touched and grateful for all the words of concern and support, and thanks everyone.”

While Mr Low has seen six consecutive victories at the polls over the past three decades, since 1991, it is unclear whether he will contest the upcoming election which may be held as soon as next month. The WP has yet to reveal its slate of candidates for the next election and is expected to do so in the coming days.

