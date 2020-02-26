Singaporeans weigh in on suitable punishment for teens being investigated for saliva on lift buttons

- Advertisement -

Netizens have weighed in on what they think is a suitable punishment for three teenagers who are currently under investigation for getting spit all over the lift buttons at Rumbia LRT station.

According to a recent article, the SBS Transit on Thursday (Feb 20), reported an incident wherein someone tainted the lift buttons with spit. In a Facebook post, it said, “This is an abhorrent act even under normal circumstances. In the present situation, it’s more than mischief.” Though the lift was sanitised thoroughly, Singaporeans were outraged by the incident.

Given the vulnerable state Singapore finds itself in amid the Covid-19 outbreak, such occurrences serve as a threat to public safety. With health officials on high alert and the public being advised to observe proper hygiene, the reported case has been handed over to police authorities.

According to Channel News Asia, in a recent statement, the Singapore Police Force on Saturday (Feb 22), reported that with the help of ground investigations and surveillance images, three teenage boys have been identified as suspects in this case.

The police disclosed that “the teenagers had spat on the lift panel at about 6.10pm on Wednesday (Feb 19).” The three 15-year-olds, currently being investigated for mischief, are in danger of facing either two years in jail, a hefty fine, or both.

In response to this, Singaporeans have taken to Facebook to express their utter disdain for such an unsanitary act. While some merely called for punishment, others weighed in on what they thought would be a suitable sentence for such behavior. Some netizens didn’t even let the young age of the suspects interfere with the severity of punishment they called for. One even went so far as to say that because of the severity of what they did, the teenagers should be tried as adults.