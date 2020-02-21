Reports of deliberate, unhygienic practices surface amidst the COVID-19 outbreak

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE — In midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, with governments and individuals taking extra precautions to minimise the spread of the virus, it is shocking and inconceivable that anyone would deliberately commit disturbing, unhygienic acts which endanger the health and safety of others. Reports of atrocities such as spitting on elevator buttons and floors have been circulating in Singapore, and one incident has been reported to the police.

The novel coronavirus has been sweeping through more than 30 countries and territories since January, infecting more than 75,000 people and claiming more than 2,000 lives. Since then, societies have been thrown into chaos, particularly in countries where the case count is high and climbing. Avoiding crowded places, panic-buying of protective equipment like masks and hand sanitisers, and obsessive, over-cautious behaviour is inconsistent with such an epidemic.

The SBS Transit on Thursday (Feb 20) reported an incident that was “abhorrent” in its nature—someone spat on the lift buttons at the Rumbia Station on the Sengkang East LRT System.

In its Facebook post, the SBS Transit called the misdeed an “abhorrent act even under normal circumstances”.

Given that Singapore and the rest of the world is in the grips of an infectious virus, “it’s more than mischief”, the company emphasised, adding that it would be filing a police report and will assist the authorities in their investigations to catch the perpetrator.

Since the incident, the lift has since been cleaned and disinfected.

Netizens did not hold back on their shock, anger and disgust at the act:

The photo from SBS Transit was also shared on citizens’ group All Singapore Stuff on Facebook on Thursday (Feb 20). Once again, netizens’ response to the act was a collective sentiment of revulsion and outrage:

In the comments, Singaporeans shared their own experiences with the unhygienic practices of others. One user shared this photo in a comment, saying that they saw spit on the floor:

Yet another netizen posted this photo of a notice hanging in a residential block. It was a letter to residents, asking people to practice good personal hygiene and to be “socially responsible” toward other residents. On the letter is an image caught by CCTV cameras showing a woman using the bottom of her shoe to press elevator buttons.

It reminded residents not to “carry out such inconsiderate behaviour” and to wash their hands with soap and water after touching lift buttons.

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, it is a must to prioritise safety, proper hygiene, consideration and common decency. After all, we are in this fight against the coronavirus together. /TISG