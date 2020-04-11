Safe distancing on buses, trains “should have been done earlier”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos of safe distancing measures being implemented on buses and MRT trains are circulating online but those who have seen them feel these measures should have been implemented before the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Now MRT and bus also got social distancing liao,” read a caption on a post by Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded on Thursday (April 9). It had photos of stickers on public transport seats with the following message: “Do not sit here. Let’s ride this out together. SG United.” Sticker markers have also been placed on the floor to indicate where commuters should stand.

Here’s a closeup of a sticker on a bus:

And the safe distancing layout for standing passengers on MRT trains:

Members of the online community expressed their disappointment at the timing of the implementation of safety measures on public transport, especially after the circuit breaker period had already begun and people urged to stay home as much as possible.

There were those who felt that it was “too late” to introduce distancing on buses and MRT trains.

However, in order to make the measure effective, it was suggested to make it mandatory for masks to be worn on public transport.

One person, meanwhile, commented that the focus should be on “lowering taxes, utility fees, rents, and public transport fees” as many are suffering from the Covid-19 crisis.

Others questioned the need to have the stickers printed, when a simple tape crossing out the seat would have sufficed.

One person, on learning that the train operator was advising everyone to keep one metre apart, asked what the next step would be if the train was overcrowded.

