Reversing lorry rams into parked Mercedes at Boon Lay Market

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video of a lorry slamming into a parked Mercedes Benz CLA has had many people criticising the reversing skills of the driver.

On Friday (Feb 28), All Singapore Stuff posted the video with the caption: “There goes the Mercedes”. The post added: “How the lorry driver reverse sia? The parked Mercedes really suay lor!”

The incident took place outside the Boon Lay Market.

The bumper and hood of the car were crushed on impact, with pieces flying or rolling in different directions.

- Advertisement -

There Goes The Mercedes How the lorry driver reverse sia? The parked Mercedes really suay lor! Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Friday, February 28, 2020

Those responding to the video online had various theories for the incident.

One person said the incident had been sent to the traffic police.

Drive safe and don’t forget to look at the side mirrors when reversing, everyone.

In earlier accident news: