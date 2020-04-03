Post of lady on bus goes viral on how not to practice social distancing

- Advertisement -

Singapore – On Wednesday (Apr 1) evening, a photo went viral after a netizen posted a picture of an older lady riding the bus “practicing social distancing.”

With her feet up on the chair in front of her and a bunch of plastic packages placed on the seats as well, it was obvious that she didn’t want anyone sitting beside her. Whether she was attempting to maintain the 1-meter apart rule from person to person, or she was just being incredibly rude, people were not amused.

Facebook user, Philip Ng, commented that the Singapore government should start implementing fines for such inconsiderate commuters like her.

Shirley Ong, on the other hand, came to the lady’s defense, claiming that the older woman was just protecting herself.

Meanwhile, another netizen managed to see the humour in the whole situation, claiming that she was a creative thinker.

Regardless of what people thought, the post was shared 104 times and had 280 reactions. It also had 78 comments from many Facebook users who were more than willing to share their thoughts on the matter. Some even shared photos of other citizens doing the exact same thing.

One such user, Jill Kwok, posted a photo of a man with his feet up saying, “Lots of narcissist doing it not just uncle and auntie !” The photo had a few reactions with some showing just how upset they were.

One comment on her photo even suggested that Kwok start collecting photos “of this kind of idiot problematic people sitting like this into an album…” garnering some laughter in return.

And she wasn’t the only one to post a photo of someone doing the same. Another Internet user, Jimmy Chong, shared his experience of another commuter with his feet up on the chair in front of him. Obviously social distancing was not an issue considering there’s an older lady right next to him as they sit shoulder to shoulder.

Throughout the rest of the post, it was obvious from most of the people’s reactions that they were unhappy, and they did not shy away from sharing their anger and disgust. If anything, these people are the perfect example of exactly what people should not do when riding public transportation, no matter how much “social distancing practice” they need. /TISG