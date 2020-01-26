New Motorola Razr gets release date

- Advertisement -

Motorola announced a release date for the much-anticipated new foldable razr phone.

Originally set for release in the US last December 26, pre-orders for the new Razr will begin on January 26 and will be available on the market by February 6.

The redesigned foldable razr was reportedly in “high demand” according to Motorola which pushed the company to delay its launch.

The razr is currently priced at US$1,500. Despite the price tag, the Razr features a 2018 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chip with 6GB of RAM. It boasts of a sleek 6.2-inch foldable OLED display, taking inspiration from the original Moto Razr flip phone which was popular back in 2004.

- Advertisement -

The new razr also runs on Android 9 Pie.

Much like its iconic predecessor, the new razr is predicted to bank on its design and “nostalgia factor” over actual smartphone computing power.

Continuing last year’s hot trend of foldable smart phones, Motorola razr may find competition with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone rumoured to be released in February as well.

Motorola is yet to announce release dates for the razr in countries outside the US.-/TISG