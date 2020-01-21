Mariah Carey and twins Moroccan and Monroe celebrate award

- Advertisement -

Pop singer Mariah Carey uploaded some photos of her 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe on Saturday. The photos showed them celebrating her induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The twins were shown throwing shiny, gold confetti, while Carey posed with letter balloons forming the words “Hall of Fame”.

The Instagram post was captioned with a heart emoji and the words “Always celebrate the happy moments in life”. Netizens congratulated Carey on her success. One said that the honour was well deserved and that he loved and admired her. Carey was also called the best songwriter in the game.

Other celebrities and friends showed support over the good news, including Reese Witherspoon, who exclaimed that it was amazing.

Carey also shared photos taken on Jan 13 at the New York City premiere of Tyler Perry’s Netflix film A Fall From Grace. She had donned a monochrome sweater dress with a modern pattern and low neckline. She paired it with simple rings and oval-shaped earrings.

As for her hair, she had it down with a side parting. Carey’s make-up was natural with a pared-down smokey-eye. Her look was completed with a pair of black tights and boots.

The singer may be in her forties but she still looks good in anything she wears. Her former husband is showbiz personality Nick Cannon.

In other news, Carey’s Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve. More than 50 offensive tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the “N” word and insults against rapper Eminem.

Gadgets quoted Fox News as saying that Twitter locked the compromised account and all such tweets were erased.

In an interview with USA Today, a Twitter spokesperson said it locked the compromised account as soon as it was aware of the issue. Twitter is investigating the matter. However, everything is now back to normal as of now.