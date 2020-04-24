Malaysian astronaut turns into delivery boy during MCO

- Advertisement -

Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor Sheikh Mustapha once made headlines for being the first Malaysian astronaut to go to space in 2007. During the current Movement Control Order (MCO) he has swapped his space suit to don a delivery boy uniform to serve Malaysians food.

The 47-year-old shared an image of himself on Instagram sitting on a motorcycle while wearing a food delivery bag in front of his restaurant, Rebung. Dr Sheikh Muszaphar also spoke about his foray into the F&B industry and the ups and downs in sustaining it.

The astronaut started Rebung restaurant with Chef Datuk Ismail Ahmad in 2003 and it has since grown. He recalls visiting Pasar Borong Selayang at 4am to buy fresh seafood daily for six months during the start up. Dr Sheikh Muszaphar used to send lemang, rendang and dodol in the wee hours of Raya morning for two years. He is very passionate about food and he said that Rebung reopened recently during the MCO and he is doing his part to help out. He is personally delivering food from his restaurant during this time.

Many people commented saying that the food at Rebung was tasty and affordable. Some even jokingly asked if they can request a specific delivery guy.

Rebung serves authentic Malay fare and it is located near the Perdana Botanical Garden.

Dr Sheikh Muszaphar who is also an orthopaedic surgeon joked on an Instagram video that followers should tip him well if he delivers food to them. Dr Sheikh Muszaphar was born in Kuala Lumpur on 27 July 1972 and he is of Arab and Malay descent. He is also a part-time model besides being an astronaut, an ortopaedic surgeon and F&B entrepreneur.

On 10 October 2007, he launched the International Space Station aboard Soyuz TMA-11 with the Expedition 16 crew. He flew under an agreement with Russia through the Angkasawan programme and returned to Earth on 21 October 2007 aboard Soyuz TMA-10 with the Expedition 15 crew members, Fyodor Yurchikhin and Oleg Kotov.

Dr Sheikh Muszaphar studied at the Maktab Rendah Sains MARA in Muar and earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from Kasturba Medical College, an affiliated college of Manipal University in Manipal, India. He worked at Hospital Seremban followed by Kuala Lumpur General Hospital in 1999 and Hospital Selayang from 2000 to 2001.