Lee Hsien Yang on the GE: “I have chosen not to stand for political office because I believe Singapore does not need another Lee”

- Advertisement -

Being involved in politics can take many different forms, says Progress Singapore Party member Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He said in a Facebook post around 1.40 pm: “I have chosen not to stand for political office because I believe Singapore does not need another Lee”.

Adding that political leadership in Singapore needs to be much more than about one family or one man, Mr Lee added that “the empirical evidence shows that dynastic politics causes bad government”.

“How can we expect politicians to hold each other to account if they are blood relations?”

- Advertisement -

Mr Lee added that he showed his interest in politics in ways other than candidacy. He added that he was involved through speaking up, by supporting candidates and parties he believed in.

“I hope to be a catalyst for change”.

He explained that he wanted citizens to be aware of and contribute to the public discourse in the country, to support political parties one believes in, and to help them reach out to other voters. It is support for an independent media and for open and transparent government.

“Politics is both the right and the duty of every citizen”, Mr Lee added.

“In the last few years, I have been approached by countless Singaporeans who have asked me to stand for political office. These are Singaporeans from all walks of life. I am deeply humbled. Many Singaporeans are very troubled that Singapore no longer has the leadership it needs. Sadly, the current government has failed its people. The rising anger and frustrations of the populace speaks for itself. The PAP has lost its way”, Mr Lee said.