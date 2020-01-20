Kylie Jenner calls herself “Lil Kris” in an Instagram post

- Advertisement -

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians brood is a loving bunch and they enjoy making fun of each other. One of their hobbies is to dress up like one another.

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner decided to have some fun recently by posting an Instagram photo of herself looking like her mother Kris Jenner.

In the post, she calls herself “Lil Kris”. Dressed entirely in black, she paired the outfit with a Prada bag and boots. She added dark sunglasses to complete the look.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is also paying homage to her mother’s talent as an entrepreneur. Kylie Jenner, now 22, was named the world’s youngest self-made billionaire last year.

She has appeared on the cover of Forbes magazine twice, sharing with the publication that her success was due to the encouragement of her parents.

Her parents had advised her to save her own money and spend her own money.

Last month, her family impersonated her and this “Lil Kris” picture may be her comeback at them.

As part of fun and games, Kourtney Kardashian said on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Kris asked everybody to come impersonating another family member during dinner.

Kylie’s sister Kendall did a good impersonation of her, although exaggerating Kylie’s approach of overlining her lips.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is an American reality show that features the lives of the Kardashians, the Jenners and their significant others.

It is a long-running TV show on the E! cable network. Its executive producer is talent show host Ryan Seacrest.