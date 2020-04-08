Is Song-Song couple’s house being demolished following divorce?

- Advertisement -

They have been fondly known as the Song-Song couple. However, Korean actors Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo, who got married in 2017, filed for divorce barely two years later.

On Sunday (April 5), a report on scmp.com speculated on the reason for their US$11.6 million (S$16.5 million) matrimonial home being torn down.

Song Joong-ki’s name is on the sign at the construction site. It shows that it still belongs to him. There is also information about a rebuilding permit.

it quoted a report on todayonline.com as saying that the permit was approved earlier with the construction starting last month and that the delay may be due to the fact that the couple had not finalised the terms of their divorce and division of assets at that time.

It is also reported that Song Joong-ki had purchased a luxury condominium in Hawaii, near Ala Moana Beach. It is said that it will be used as a holiday house and the property is valued at US$2.8 million.

The actor has returned to Korea after filming in Colombia for an upcoming movie, Bogota. Filming has stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He is now spending time at home in self-isolation.

During this break, a Soompi website report revealed that Song Joong-ki might consider acting in a new project called Season of You and Me. The film is based on the late singer-songwriter Yoo Jae-ha.

As for Song Hye-kyo, she has been occupied with several projects since their split. She has made a number of public appearances.

Last year, it was reported that the actress was taking art classes in New York. She became an ambassador for several brands such as Parisian jewellery house Chaumet, designer shoe label Suecomma Bonnie and beauty brand Sulwhasoo.

Song Hye-kyo appeared at the Milan Fashion Week in February, looking good when she attended the Bottega Veneta show. Last month, she celebrated 15 years in the show business by gracing the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Thailand.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo met in 2015 when they co-starred in the drama Descendants of the Sun. Sparks flew on set and started rumours of the couple dating.

It was reported that the two were seen having dinner in New York and in Bali. Both of them won top KBS Drama Awards for their work and were awarded Asia’s Best Couple.

They got engaged in June 2017 and got married in October 2017. Barely two years later, however, they announced that they were filing for divorce. /TISG