Aaron Kwok’s ex-girlfriend, Christine Kuo, reportedly files for divorce

Hong Kong — Former TVB actress Christine Kuo, 37, is reported to be filing for divorce from her race car driver husband, William Lok, 47. Sources said that the couple, who got married in October 2018, have been arguing for months and that their arguments got so bad that Kuo flew to Canada so that they could have time apart to cool off. Kuo reportedly went to Canada to also visit her family.

It has been reported that their disagreements started because of Lok’s unwillingness to have children. In April, Kuo returned to Hong Kong and it was believed that Lok tried to salvage their relationship. Nevertheless, it was reported that Kuo had already moved out of their home. According to Hong Kong media, Kuo is now living alone in a rented apartment.

On June 12, Kuo wrote on IG, “I cleared 20 boxes of my stuff recently. I’ve donated, gifted, and cut off what I should.”

Netizens noted that people would not use the term “cut off” when cleaning their stuff at home. So they assumed that Kuo was referring to cutting ties with Lok.

Kuo is best known for dating Heavenly King Aaron Kwok and for reportedly being the third party in his seven-year relationship with model Lynn Hung.

Born on July 11, 1983, Christine Kuo is a Taiwanese-Canadian actress based in Hong Kong. She is of mixed Dutch, Korean and Taiwanese aborigine parentage. She was the winner of the Miss Chinese Toronto Pageant 2008 and Miss Chinese International Pageant 2009.

She won four awards at the 2008 Miss Chinese Toronto Pageant: Miss Photogenic, Miss Fittest Posture, Miss Popularity and Miss Most Beautiful Hair. In January 2009, she represented Toronto in the Miss Chinese International Pageant 2009. She received the Miss International Charm Award and was later crowned winner of Miss Chinese International 2009./TISG

