Emma Watson is ‘fascinated with kink culture’

Harry Potter star Emma Watson said recently that she is ‘fascinated with kink culture.’

Speaking to Valerie Hudson for Teen Vogue, 29-year-old Watson talked about her fascination with the culture and the reason she came up with the term ‘self-partnered.’

She revealed that people who are into kink culture are good at communication.

The actress spoke about the phrase ‘self-partnered’ and how it has become a popular term since she coined it. Watson said she often feels that there is an expectation from others than one should be hitched and have a child by the age of 30.

In an interview with British Vogue, Watson sparked a debate when she revealed that she is not single but ‘self-partnered.’

The star said she was only describing what she was feeling at the time but the backlash was surprising.

However, even though she says she is ‘self-partnered’, Watson was seen kissing a mysterious person in front of a bakery in London two weeks before her British Vogue interview last year.

The actress who gained prominence by playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise was said to be dating Dominic Piazza and the couple have been seen together several times last August.

The Beauty and The Beast star also dated 40-year-old Brendan Iribe, former Oculus CEO.

Rumours has it that Watson was also seeing 31-year-old Tom Felton who was her co-star in Harry Potter. Felton played the villain Draco Malfoy.

Fans dubbed the two as ‘Dramione’ and ‘Feltson’ after Watson and Felton uploaded a photo on Instagram in South Africa.

However, despite the headlines, Felton said that they were not dating and he praised Watson as an ‘incredibly smart and lovely young lady.’

Tom Felton starred in Planet of the Apes while Watson’s most recent film was in the movie Little Women.

He added that he himself is ‘happily self-partnered.’

Glee star Chord Overstreet was also romantically linked to Watson last year but the two broke up after six months.