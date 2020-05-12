“Drive straight to police station,” advice to youths on 180 km/h joyride

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of youths filming the odometer while driving along an expressway has garnered comments that they should have driven all the way to the nearest police station for breaking the speed limit.

On Monday (May 11), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a video contributed by someone of a couple of friends speeding along what appeared to be the Tampines Expressway/Seletar Expressway (TPE/SLE).

The first part of the video showed them steadily building up the speed of their modified vehicle. As it speeds up, the youth doing the filming in the front passenger seat is heard saying in Malay: “Oi, aku nak balek, oi!” “(Oi, I want to go back (home), oi.” The rest of the video showed the odometer hitting 180 km/h, with the person doing the filming giggling uncomfortably at the speed they were going. It had the caption “Kau just gile babi” (“You are just a crazy pig”).

By law, the default speed limit of Singapore roads is 50 km/h if the speed limit of that road is not gazetted. Major roads usually have a speed limit of 60 km/h or 70 km/h.

Members of the online community were not thrilled with what they saw.

At least two touched on the topic of friendship in their comments.

Many were concerned at the dangers posed by the inconsiderate youths to others on the road. There were numerous tags to the Singapore Police Force for serious action on the incident.

Then there were those who noted that the 180 km/h joyride was “nothing to brag about” because higher limits could be reached with a faster car.

