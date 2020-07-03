Chaos during Khloe Kardashian’s 36th birthday party

- Advertisement -

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 36th birthday recently and her sisters got into a feud during the bash. A pair of high heels which was meant for decoration was thrown across the room as the drama unfolded. Over the weekend, Khloe’s birthday party turned chaotic. The occasion was documented on Instagram Story as the siblings had a tug of war over a handbag. Khloe Kardashian was spotted in a scuffle with siblings Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe climbed on top of Kourtney as she dragged Kendall onto the corner sofa by taking hold of her handbag. Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble helped out Kendall during the fight. Kendall was able to break free of her grip and retrieve her swish handbag. Kourtney screamed for help while giggling as Khloe pinned her down. She said, “OMG save me.” Kendall then got back into the feud with Khloe and Kourtney. The three of them kicked each other playfully in front of floating balloons.

Kylie Jenner was a spectator and documented the fight between her sisters. The quarantine has begun to ease up which allowed the Kardashian-Jenner clan to meet again and also have a few playful fights. The family was having the time of their lives celebrating Khloe’s birthday. Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s ex and baby daddy expressed his love for her with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The athlete was not seen at the birthday bash when the fight broke out.

Born as Khloe Alexandra Kardashian on June 27, 1984, Khloe is an American media personality, socialite and model. She has starred with her family in reality TV series Keeping Up With The Kardashians since 2007. The success of the series led to the creation of spin-offs like Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami and Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons. Khloe married basketball player Lamar Odom in September 2009 and they were later divorced in October 2016. They got married a month after they first met.

The couple had their own reality TV show, Khloe & Lamar. Khloe appeared in the second season of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009 and she finished 10th out of 16 candidates when she was fired by Donald Trump. Khloe co-hosted the second season of the US adaptation of The X Factor with Mario Lopez in 2012. She also shares fashion businesses with her sisters Kourtney and Kim. Together with her sisters, she released the book Kardashian Konfidential in 2010.